'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Will Be Split Into 3 Parts - Premiere Dates & First Look Images Revealed!

Cobra Kai is coming back one last time!

The beloved series, a continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, returns for a sixth and final season on Netflix later this year, and it’s going to be split into three parts.

Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024, Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024, and the Finale Event comes in 2025.

Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

The first five seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming.

