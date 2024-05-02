Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 2:05 am
Colin Farrell Smolders in Dolce & Gabbana's New Made-to-Measure Campaign

Colin Farrell is starring in a new fashion campaign!

The 47-year-old Oscar-nominated actor looked so handsome as the face of Dolce & Gabbana Sartoria‘s advertising campaign dedicated to the Made-to-Measure service.

“The attention to detail in a Dolce & Gabbana Sartoria suit is unparalleled,” Colin shared in a press release. “With great creativity and passion these suits are fine art come to life and through Sartoria, I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with the Dolce & Gabbana family.”

Over the years, Colin has starred in several different fashion and cologne campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and often wears their suits to red carpet events.

If you missed it, Colin was recently spotted going shirtless on set of his new movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside co-star Margot Robbie.
colin farrell stars in new dolce gabbana made to measure campaign 01
colin farrell stars in new dolce gabbana made to measure campaign 02
colin farrell stars in new dolce gabbana made to measure campaign 03
colin farrell stars in new dolce gabbana made to measure campaign 04
colin farrell stars in new dolce gabbana made to measure campaign 05

Photos: Dolce & Gabbana
