Colin Farrell Smolders in Dolce & Gabbana's New Made-to-Measure Campaign

Colin Farrell is starring in a new fashion campaign!

The 47-year-old Oscar-nominated actor looked so handsome as the face of Dolce & Gabbana Sartoria‘s advertising campaign dedicated to the Made-to-Measure service.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin Farrell

“The attention to detail in a Dolce & Gabbana Sartoria suit is unparalleled,” Colin shared in a press release. “With great creativity and passion these suits are fine art come to life and through Sartoria, I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with the Dolce & Gabbana family.”

Over the years, Colin has starred in several different fashion and cologne campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and often wears their suits to red carpet events.

If you missed it, Colin was recently spotted going shirtless on set of his new movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside co-star Margot Robbie.