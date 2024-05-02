Emily Osment & Montana Jordan Give New Details About 'Young Sheldon' Spinoff, Share Series Finale Tease

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan are getting fans excited for their upcoming CBS series!

The 32-year-old actress and 21-year-old actor stepped out for CBS’ Fall Schedule Celebration on Thursday (May 2) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Emily and Montana were there to promote their upcoming show Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which is a spin-off of Young Sheldon featuring their fan-fave characters.

The upcoming series will lead off Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET. on the CBS Fall 2024 schedule.

“I’m thankful and blessed that they blessed us with this opportunity,” Montana told ET. “It kind of helps get your mind off of it a little bit.”

Emily added, “It does, yes. We’re fortunate in that way where we’ve got something sweet to look forward to.” In terms of what they know about the spinoff, she shared, “It’s going to be a surprise for us as well, but that’s part of it. We don’t know until right before we start shooting.”

What can we expect from the upcoming Young Sheldon series finale?

“I don’t think anyone’s ready for the finale,” Emily said. “It’s really gonna hit you where it hurts. It’s such a beautiful ending to this show. I’m just grateful I got to be part of it.”

Make sure to check out the full CBS schedule for next season!