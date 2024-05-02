F1's Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Show Off New Ferrari Car & Blue Race Suits Ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz pose for a photo with Team Principal Frederic Vasseur during preview day at Miami International Autodrome on Thursday (May 2) in Miami, Fla.

The Scuderia Ferrari teammates unveiled the Miami livery of the Ferrari SF-24 car in the pitlane ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Crypto.co Miami Grand Prix 2024.

In addition to Frederic, they also posed with Antonio Lucio from HP, which is their new title sponsor, hence the new blue color!

“We had a bit of a say [with the livery], I like the softer blue as it’s one of my favourite colours. But I love the kit, full blue, a bit retro – it looks so cool! It’s a bit strange looking at yourself in the mirror without the red,” Charles shared about the new livery.

“Happy to be racing this historical colour for Ferrari, and I really like my helmet too. Hopefully [this track] will be a bit better, I’m a bit more optimistic for this year,” Carlos said.

Charles and Carlos were also seen throwing a football around with some of their fellow F1 drivers.

Ahead of the race this weekend, Charles also opened up about the progress of their team this year so far.

“I think we’ve been in a very good moment for the team – we are in a good spiral. Fred has always shared with me what was his medium- to long-term vision of the team. I have shared with him what I thought also was the right thing,” he told press.

“It’s going really, really well, I’m really happy with how it goes,” Charles continued. “I think we are in a good place to attract the best people in the world. However, I have said it already, but we are a really, really good team already. In the last seven to eight months we have done incredible progress.”

This weekend’s race schedule officially begins on Friday (May 3), with Practice 1 at 12:30 ET, followed by Sprint Qualifying at 4:30pm ET.

The Sprint race will take place on Saturday at 12pm ET with race Qualifying later that day at 4pm ET.

The Miami Grand Prix will then begin on Sunday (May 5) at 4pm ET.

