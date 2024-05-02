Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 7:56 pm
By JJ Staff

Formula 1's Daniel Ricciardo & Yuki Tsunoda Unveil Colorful New RB Car for Miami Grand Prix

The Visa Cash App RB F1 Team is bringing a couple of very colorful cars to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend!

F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda helped unveil their new cars at a car wash in Wynwood on Wednesday evening (May 1) in Miami, Fla.

The two RB stars posed with the new livery that they will be driving in this weekend’s Formula 1 race.

“Visa Cash App RB’s Chameleon Card livery is the perfect colour scheme for our first race in the US,” team CEO Peter Bayer shared. “Since the team’s Las Vegas launch in February, we’ve taken some big steps forward, and we’re bringing fans on an exciting new journey.”

He continued, “This incredible livery and the events surrounding its launch here in Miami demonstrate their (Visa and Cash App) commitment to the team and F1 – and we can’t wait to see the Chameleon VCARB01 in action this weekend.”

The next day, Daniel and Yuki played some catch with more F1 drivers at the Miami International Autodrome.

While the Qualifying session isn’t until Saturday (May 4), Daniel will be hit with a three-place grid penalty in the upcoming race after breaking a rule in the last race in China.

The rule-break was overtaking under a Safety Car, which is a big no-no. Even though he broke that rule, Daniel then had to retire early after being involved in an accident.

RB, which if you didn’t know is the second team under Red Bull, is currently in sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship. Yuki is currently in 11th place in the Drivers’ Championship, while Daniel is placed 18th.

Both Daniel and Yuki‘s future past 2024 is currently unknown.

Check out more photos of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda unveiling the new RB car ahead of the Miami Grand Prix…
Photos: Getty
