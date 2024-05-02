Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks Rekindling Romance with Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker, Says They're 'Very Happy'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is sharing new details about her personal life!

The 32-year-old The Act subject attended the An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC event to promote her new reality show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on Wednesday (May 1) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

During the panel, Gypsy Rose opened up about rekindling her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Keep reading to find out more…“We are very happy together,” Gypsy Rose told Extra. “We have a long history together. We always had a really close friendship that made for a great relationship, we are in a good spot right now.”

In early April, Gypsy Rose was seen hanging out with Ken again after splitting from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson the month before.

In a recent interview, Gypsy Rose confirmed that she and Ken were officially together again.

Find out the rumored reason why Gypsy Rose and Ryan broke up.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premieres on Lifetime on June 3.

