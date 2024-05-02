Hallmark Star Hunter King Spotted Back in L.A. After Wrapping Upcoming Movie in Italy!

Hunter King is enjoying some downtime in L.A. after recently wrapping a movie in Italy!

The Hallmark Channel actress was joined by bestie Titina Gargiulo while having lunch at Joan’s on Third on Wednesday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

Hunter is best known for her roles as Clementine Hughes on CBS’ Life in Pieces and Summer Newman on the soap series The Young and the Restless. Now she’s turning into a fan-favorite star of Hallmark movies with recent films like The Professional Bridesmaid and The Santa Summit.

No details are known yet about Hunter‘s upcoming movie, but her co-star Michele Rosiello shared some photos from the wrap party on Instagram.

“It’s a wrap! Grateful for this lovely adventure.. Thank you to those who have been a part of it! Coming soon.. somewhere🍨😊🫶,” Michele captioned the photos.

Hunter commented back, “So sad it’s over!”

We can’t wait to learn more!