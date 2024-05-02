Hugh Jackman Reveals What Convinced Him to Play Wolverine Again, Talks Iconic Yellow Costume

Hugh Jackman opened up about returning to Wolverine for his new movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The 55-year-old actor is suiting up as the iconic hero again for the first time since 2017′s Logan. It marks the character’s official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you were unaware, Logan appeared to be the end of Wolverine’s story on the big screen. In a new interview, Hugh revealed why he changed his mind and decided to suit up again.

On the topic of his costume, he also weighed in on wearing the hero’s signature yellow and blue spandex suit for the first time ever. Hugh even teased a bit about his latest performance as the character.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Empire, Hugh explained that he decided to go on a drive to contemplate returning to the character.

“I was about an hour into the drive,” he told the outlet. “And that question came into my head: ‘What do I want to do?’ And as soon as I asked the question, I wanted to do Deadpool & Wolverine. I just knew it. I drove for another hour. Couldn’t stop thinking about it. And I got out of the car, called Ryan, and said, ‘Ryan, if you’ll have me, I’m in.’”

On the topic of his costume, Hugh revealed that there were plans to put him in Wolverine’s most recognizable outfit back in 2013. “We almost did it in The Wolverine,” he said. However, it didn’t work out until this movie.

“But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, ‘How did we never do this?’ It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, ‘That’s him,’” he said.

What should we expect from the character in the new movie? “There are different sides of Wolverine we haven’t seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me,” he said, joking that it was also good for Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool. “It’s great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face.”

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26. Check out the latest trailer, which appears to tease a huge connection to another character.