Insider Reveals How King Charles Is Really Doing Amid Cancer Treatments

There’s been some talk about King Charles and how he’s really doing amid his treatment for cancer.

If you don’t know, back in February, the 75-year-old monarch announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. At the time, the Palace confirmed it was not prostate cancer but they did not specify which type he was dealing with.

In recent weeks, there’s been reports that he’s not responding well to treatment. Well, in response to those reports, the Palace actually released a statement confirming he was ready to return to public duties.

Now, an insider, Katie Nicholl, is speaking out about everything.

“There have been claims in some media outlets that the king is not doing well in his cancer battle. I think the announcements out of the palace and… the king’s imminent return to public duties should stop such nonsense in it’s track, quite frankly,” Katie told ET.

She continued, “This all indicates that the king is responding well to treatment that he’s doing very, very well. … My sources have been telling me that the king has been responding very positively to his medical treatment, that his medical team are very pleased with his progress. I think that the news that we hear out of the palace really supports all of that, because he’s coming back to work.”

“Charles has hosted two state visits during his tenure as king. They are pretty demanding. They require a huge amount of time and planning. I think the fact that these things are in the diary are all very positive indicators of his progress,” she continued.

“My sources say that probably the most frustrating thing for the king in all of this has been that he hasn’t been able to do the work that he’s wanted to do,” she continued. “… He’s very, very relieved that he’s going to be able to resume that.”