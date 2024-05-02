Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 12:59 am
By JJ Staff

Ioan Gruffudd & Fiancée Bianca Wallace Arrive Back in L.A. After Getaway in Seattle

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace are back home in California.

The engaged couple was all smiles as they walked arm-in-arm through LAX Airport on Monday (April 29) in Los Angeles.

For their flight home, Ioan, 50, wore a a navy jacket over a navy zip-up hoodie paired with dark jeans while Bianca, 31, wore a white shirt with black leggings.

Ioan and Bianca spent the last few days in Seattle on a romantic getaway.

“So long Seattle, so much love and fun was had ❤️🌿💫☔️” Bianca wrote on Instagram along with several photos from their trip.

If you didn’t know, Ioan and Bianca announced their engagement in January, two years after revealing that they were together.

Ioan was previously married to 102 Dalmatians co-star Alice Evans, with whom he shares daughters Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10.

Ioan will next be appearing in the new Bad Boys 4, which hits theaters on June 7 – watch the trailer here!

