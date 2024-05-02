Is 'The Idea of You' About Harry Styles? Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway & the Book's Author Respond

The Idea Of You is now streaming on Prime Video, and you may be seeing a lot of comparisons to Harry Styles.

The film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine as a magnetic couple who meet at Coachella and start a whirlwind romance. Many believe that Nicholas‘ character, Hayes from the band August Moon, is based on Harry. Anne portrays a woman taking her daughter to the music festival where Hayes and his band are performing.

The book that inspired the film was written by Robinne Lee, who in the past said the film does have a Harry Styles connection. When asked by Vogue if he inspired the piece, she said, “Inspired is a strong word.” She did say “the seed was planted” when she researched One Direction and noted that Harry might have dated older women.

Anne Hathaway was asked two times if Nicholas‘ character is inspired by Harry Styles.

Anne told E! News, “No! Everyone needs to chill. Sorry, I probably shouldn’t be that reactive about it. I just think no.”

She also told Extra, “No, just no.”

Nicholas just told People about the comparisons, “I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles and wants and tastes, even in who he is as a musician.”

He continued, “We took tons of different references. I think the boy band as a whole was an amalgam of a lot of different artists and groups. I’d love people to come to watch the movie with an open mind and embrace Hayes and August Moon, and maybe become fans of August Moon individually as well. I mean, there’s some really, really catchy songs in the movie.”

The film is now streaming on Prime Video! Watch the trailer below.