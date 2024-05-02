Jeff Goldblum Explains Why His Kids Will Need to Have Their Own Jobs & Money

Jeff Goldblum opened up about his policy for his children and what they will inherit.

The 71-year-old Wicked actor shares his children Charlie and River with his wife Emilie Livingston.

While on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, Jeff explained his policy and why his kids would be working and making their own money.

“Hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat,” he said, via the New York Post. “It’s an important thing to teach kids. I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you.”

Jeff continued, saying, “You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even it if doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway.”

The Hollywood star might not be leaving a fortune behind for them, but he isn’t alone. Other celebrities have also revealed that they don’t plan on an inheritance for their kids.