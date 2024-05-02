Jeff Probst Reacts to 'Survivor' Contestant Liz's Emotional Outburst at Q

If you tuned in to last night’s Survivor, or were on social media since the latest episode aired, you may have seen that one of the contestants – Liz Wilcox – had an emotionally charged moment when she wasn’t chosen for the reward feast.

The winner of the reward challenge – Q - got to pick three of his fellow castaways to join him for a day of indulging in Applebee’s. He chose Maria, Tiffany, and Kenzie. Liz, who voted for Q to leave the island the previous evening, was visibly upset at his decision.

Liz made it clear that her and her daughter love going to Applebee’s and watching Survivor together every Wednesday. She also had not eaten in days due to food allergies. Many of the contestants are able to forage for coconuts and fruit, but Liz‘s allergies do not allow her to eat very much.

She ended up screaming at Q and crying after he did not choose her.

Jeff revealed his reaction on his On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast, saying, “My reaction on the day was very similar to the reaction I had just now hearing it again on this podcast. It’s obviously upsetting. That’s real emotion and absolute vulnerability.”

He shared, “This is the kind of moment on Survivor when a lot of people will make fun, and there will be memes. But imagine that’s you, and for whatever reason you’ve been triggered in the same way. I mean, that is proof that you forget about the cameras because there’s no facade going on there.”

“I have a lot of empathy for Liz, but it is also part of the adventure that comes with playing this game because it is designed to push you, and sometimes it does push you so far out of your comfort zone that you break down in some way,” he continued.

Jeff also addressed comments about the product placement.

“She said, we go every Wednesday night, and she had a photo of herself and her daughter at Applebee’s. So when I’m out there and I say ‘Applebee’s’ to the players, I just want you to know those are not prompted reactions. We’re not holding up big cards saying ‘Applause! Applebee’s!’ That’s legitimate. And I think it’s one of the very best partnerships we’ve ever had on the show for that reason. It’s a win for Applebee’s, it’s a win for Survivor, and it’s a win for the players,” he said.

You can watch the moment at around 10:15.