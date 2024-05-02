Jennifer Hudson Interviews Boyfriend Common's Mom, Who Explained Why She's 'Not Friends' With Her Son

Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson and Common have been dating for several years and they recently made some rare comments about their relationship when she interviewed him for her talk show.

Now, Common‘s mom Dr. Mahalia Hines is the latest guest on the show!

Mahalia was on the show to promote her book “Tomorrow’s Children: How to Raise Children to Stay Human in a High Tech Society” and she discussed her feelings on parents being friends with their kids.

Keep reading to find out more…

“You are not your child’s friend — you are their parent,” Mahalia said. “And your job is not to be liked, it’s to be right. One of the things I say, if you give up that authority, you’re gonna lose respect because they will begin talking to you and acting like you.”

“My son did not drink around me until he was almost 35 — and that was at a dinner,” she added. “The reason being, we aren’t friends. I’m not gonna sit around and drink with you. We can be friendly, but we’re not friends.”

Watch videos from the interview below!