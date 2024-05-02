K-Pop Star HyunA Returns With 'Attitude' - Watch the 'Q&A' Music Video!

HyunA is back!

The 31-year-old K-pop superstar returned with her album Attitude on Thursday (May 2).

The album is her first since signing with her new agency, AT AREA, last November, and comes as she celebrates 17 years in the music industry.

The release was produced by GroovyRoom, the leading producer team and the founders of AT AREA. HyunA participated in every part of production, from conceptualization to music video planning.

“I’ve wanted to work with GroovyRoom for about 10 years now, and I knew they could help bring my vision to life. I’ve always wanted people to look at me and think ‘she’s great with music.’ I don’t think I’ve ever had that with my songs in the past because I believed that there were two kinds of music: the one that you watch, and the one that you listen to. I thought I was the one who does the music that you watch. The music that I’m working on, and that we’re working on right now; this will be the music that you listen to. I want to show my fans that I can also do the music that you listen to,” she said in a statement.

Attitude features four tracks, including the title track and the new single “Q&A,” which is a collaboration with LDN Noise, and has an accompanying visual that is her first drama-style music video to date, directed by Lee Han Gyeol.

“RSVP” features CHANGMO and a sample from Uhm Jung Hwa‘s “Invitation,” while “Ah!” features R&B star GEMINI.

Watch the video and listen to the album…

