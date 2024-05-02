Kate Beckinsale Bares Lots of Leg in Red Carpet Return After Recent Health Scare

Kate Beckinsale is back in the public eye!

The 50-year-old actress returned to the red carpet on Thursday (May 2) for her first appearance since her recent health scare.

Kate bared a lot of leg while walking the carpet at the King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

If you didn’t know, Kate was hospitalized back in March for an undisclosed issue and she remained there until mid-April. When she finally was released from the hospital, she hinted at what might have caused the health issues.

For her return to the red carpet, Kate wore a sheer white gown that covered just a portion of her torso. She accessorized with white platform heels and a bright green clutch.

