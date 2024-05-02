Kelly Clarkson Performs Reba McEntire for Kellyoke, Singer's Former Stepmother-In-Law Responds

Kelly Clarkson showed her former stepmother-in-law Reba McEntire some love during a recent episode of her talk show.

The 42-year-old American Idol winner belted out “Till You Love Me” by the country music icon (who is the stepmother of Kelly‘s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock).

Reba took to social media to praise Kelly for the sweet tribute.

“Thanks KC for covering my song,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Reba described the rendition as “beautiful.”

Kelly does not appear to have responded to Reba just yet. The women have been longtime friends.

After Kelly and Brandon separated in 2020, Reba weighed in on the divorce, showing love for both sides.

Last year Kelly shed some light on her relationship with Brandon, revealing why she staying with him for so long and her “truth” about the end.

More recently she revealed if she’d started dating again yet.

Press play on Kelly Clarkson’s cover of “Till You Love Me” below…