Kristen Stewart to Star in New Vampire Movie 'Flesh of the Gods' Alongside Oscar Isaac

Kristen Stewart is heading back to her vampire roots in a new movie alongside Oscar Isaac.

More than a decade after the 34-year-old actress last played Bella Swan in Twilight, she signed on to star in a new vampire thriller called Flesh of the Gods from director Panos Cosmatos.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair will play a married couple named Raoul and Alex who are seduced by the “electric nighttime realm of ’80s LA.”

Oscar will also produce the movie, which was written by Andrew Kevin Walker. Production is expected to commence before the end of the year.

“Like Los Angeles itself Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” Panos explained in a statement shared with the outlet. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

Kristen famously played Bella Swan in the Twilight film franchise. She competed with four actresses to land the role.