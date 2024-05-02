Law Roach Shares Shocking Detail About Zendaya's Met Gala 2024 Look

Zendaya is set to return to the Met Gala for the first time in years next week, and her stylist Law Roach just shared some shocking information about her look.

The 27-year-old Challengers star is one of the official co-chairs of the biggest night in fashion. It marks her first time attending since 2019.

During a recent interview, Law offered up some information about her highly anticipated look dress.

“I haven’t seen Zendaya’s dress,” Law admitted to The New York Times.

He continued, explaining that the dress was still a work in progress at the moment. Why? “We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers. The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday.”

Zendaya delivered so many iconic looks on both promo tours for her recent movies. For Challengers, everything had a tennis theme.

In a recent interview, Zendaya revealed some concerns about one of her Dune premiere looks.

