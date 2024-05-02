Lea Michele Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Cropped Top During Outing in NYC
Lea Michele shows off her baby bump in a cute crop top during an outing in New York City on Wednesday (May 1).
The 37-year-old Glee and Funny Girl actress revealed that she was expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich back in March.
She looked chic while heading out for a walk in a long-sleeved white shirt that she wore with a pair of black high-waisted leggings.
Lea finished off her look with a pair of white sneakers, a baseball cap and a black crossbody bag. She wore her hair straight and appeared to be in good spirits.
Her outing comes nearly a month after Lea debuted her baby bump on a red carpet at the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit. For the occasion, she opted for a bright red gown.
If you were unaware, Lea and Zandy got married in March 2019. They welcomed their first child – a son named Ever in August 2020.
Baby Ever was having some health struggles last year. We hope that he’s doing better and getting ready to be a big brother!
