Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 8:31 pm
By JJ Staff

Lily-Rose Depp, Sadie Sink & More Stars Attend Chanel Cruise Show - See the Pics!

Lily-Rose Depp, Sadie Sink & More Stars Attend Chanel Cruise Show - See the Pics!

So many stars travelled to Marseille, France to attend the Chanel Cruise 2024-2025 fashion show this week.

On Thursday (May 2), the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Sadie Sink, Nathalie Emmanuel and Marion Cotillard posed for photos at the event.

We pulled together photos so that you could easily see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head insid eto see all of the photos…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all the stars at the Chanel Cruise show…

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp

Caroline de Maigret

Caroline de Maigret

Zita Hanrot

Zita Hanrot

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard

Anna Mouglalis

Anna Mouglalis

Lyna Khoudri

Lyna Khoudri

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel

Did you know that Lily-Rose is set to star in a horror movie called Nosferatu? A few months ago, we got a first glimpse of the movie, and it is shaping up to be seriously eerie.

Meanwhile, we recently learned that Sadie and the rest of her Stranger Things costars are getting big salary bumps for the show’s fifth and final season.

Scroll through even more photos from the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
chanel show photos 01
chanel show photos 02
chanel show photos 03
chanel show photos 04
chanel show photos 05
chanel show photos 06
chanel show photos 07
chanel show photos 08
chanel show photos 09
chanel show photos 10
chanel show photos 11
chanel show photos 12
chanel show photos 13
chanel show photos 14
chanel show photos 15
chanel show photos 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Mouglalis, Caroline de Maigret, Charlotte Casiraghi, Lily Rose Depp, Lyna Khoudri, Marion Cotillard, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sadie Sink