Lily-Rose Depp, Sadie Sink & More Stars Attend Chanel Cruise Show - See the Pics!

So many stars travelled to Marseille, France to attend the Chanel Cruise 2024-2025 fashion show this week.

On Thursday (May 2), the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Sadie Sink, Nathalie Emmanuel and Marion Cotillard posed for photos at the event.

We pulled together photos so that you could easily see who was there and what they were wearing!

Lily-Rose Depp

Caroline de Maigret

Zita Hanrot

Charlotte Casiraghi

Sadie Sink

Marion Cotillard

Anna Mouglalis

Lyna Khoudri

Nathalie Emmanuel

Did you know that Lily-Rose is set to star in a horror movie called Nosferatu? A few months ago, we got a first glimpse of the movie, and it is shaping up to be seriously eerie.

Meanwhile, we recently learned that Sadie and the rest of her Stranger Things costars are getting big salary bumps for the show’s fifth and final season.

