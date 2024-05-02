Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 8:52 pm
By JJ Staff

Look Inside as Broadway's Biggest Stars Celebrate Tony Awards at Nominees Event, with Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Keys, & More!

All of Broadway’s biggest stars were in attendance at the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Event to kick off the theatre awards season!

Major Hollywood celebs like Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Alicia Keys, Daniel Radcliffe, and more were at the event on Thursday afternoon (May 2) at Sofitel New York in New York City.

Just days earlier, all of these stars earned Tony nominations for their work in the 2023-2024 Broadway season.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 16 and it’s taking place at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts for the first time.

Make sure to check out the full list of nominations, led by Alicia‘s musical Hell’s Kitchen and the hit play Stereophonic, both with 13 nods each.

Rachel McAdams at the Tony Nominees event

Rachel McAdams (Mary Jane)

Alicia Keys at the Tony Nominees event

Alicia Keys (Hell’s Kitchen)

Eddie Redmayne at the Tony Nominees event

Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Gayle Rankin at the Tony Nominees event

Gayle Rankin (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Jonathan Groff at the Tony Nominees event

Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along)

Lindsay Mendez at the Tony Nominees event

Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along)

Daniel Radcliffe at the Tony Nominees event

Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along)

Leslie Odom Jr at the Tony Nominees event

Leslie Odom Jr (Purlie Victorious)

Kara Young at the Tony Nominees event

Kara Young (Purlie Victorious)

Sarah Pidgeon at the Tony Nominees event

Sarah Pidgeon (Stereophonic)

Brody Grant at the Tony Nominees event

Brody Grant (The Outsiders)

Sky Lakota-Lynch at the Tony Nominees event

Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders)

Joshua Boone at the Tony Nominees event

Joshua Boone (The Outsiders)

Kelli O'Hara at the Tony Nominees event

Kelli O’Hara (Days of Wine and Roses)

Brian d'Arcy James at the Tony Nominees event

Brian d’Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses)

Juliana Canfield at the Tony Nominees event

Juliana Canfield (Stereophonic)

Bebe Neuwirth at the Tony Nominees event

Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Steven Skybell at the Tony Nominees event

Steven Skybell (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer at the Tony Nominees event

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Monty Python’s Spamalot)

Will Brill at the Tony Nominees event

Will Brill (Stereophonic)

Roger Bart at the Tony Nominees event

Roger Bart (Back to the Future: The Musical)

Brandon Victor Dixon at the Tony Nominees event

Brandon Victor Dixon (Hell’s Kitchen)

Eden Espinosa at the Tony Nominees event

Eden Espinosa (Lempicka)

Corey Stoll at the Tony Nominees event

Corey Stoll (Appropriate)

Sarah Paulson at the Tony Nominees event

Sarah Paulson (Appropriate)

Amy Ryan at the Tony Nominees event

Amy Ryan (Doubt: A Parable)

Celia Keenan-Bolger at the Tony Nominees event

Celia Keenan-Bolger (Mother Play)

Jim Parsons at the Tony Nominees event

Jim Parsons (Mother Play)

Jessica Lange at the Tony Nominees event

Jessica Lange (Mother Play)

William Jackson Harper at the Tony Nominees event

William Jackson Harper (Uncle Vanya)

Jeremy Strong at the Tony Nominees event

Jeremy Strong (An Enemy of the People)

Michael Stuhlbarg at the Tony Nominees event

Michael Stuhlbarg (Patriots)

Amber Iman at the Tony Nominees event

Amber Iman (Lempicka)

Quincy Tyler Berstine at the Tony Nominees event

Quincy Tyler Berstine (Doubt: A Parable)

Liev Schreiber at the Tony Nominees event

Liev Schreiber (Doubt: A Parable)

Kecia Lewis at the Tony Nominees event

Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen)

Shoshana Bean at the Tony Nominees event

Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen)

Maleah Joi Moon at the Tony Nominees event

Maleah Joi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen)

Nikki M. James at the Tony Nominees event

Nikki M. James (Suffs)

Shaina Taub at the Tony Nominees event

Shaina Taub (Suffs)
Photos: Getty
