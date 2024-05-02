Look Inside as Broadway's Biggest Stars Celebrate Tony Awards at Nominees Event, with Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Keys, & More!

All of Broadway’s biggest stars were in attendance at the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Event to kick off the theatre awards season!

Major Hollywood celebs like Rachel McAdams, Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Alicia Keys, Daniel Radcliffe, and more were at the event on Thursday afternoon (May 2) at Sofitel New York in New York City.

Just days earlier, all of these stars earned Tony nominations for their work in the 2023-2024 Broadway season.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 16 and it’s taking place at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts for the first time.

Make sure to check out the full list of nominations, led by Alicia‘s musical Hell’s Kitchen and the hit play Stereophonic, both with 13 nods each.

Head inside for photos of all the nominees in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see a selection of the nominees on the red carpet…

Rachel McAdams (Mary Jane)

Alicia Keys (Hell’s Kitchen)

Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Gayle Rankin (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along)

Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along)

Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along)

Leslie Odom Jr (Purlie Victorious)

Kara Young (Purlie Victorious)

Sarah Pidgeon (Stereophonic)

Brody Grant (The Outsiders)

Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders)

Joshua Boone (The Outsiders)

Kelli O’Hara (Days of Wine and Roses)

Brian d’Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses)

Juliana Canfield (Stereophonic)

Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Steven Skybell (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Monty Python’s Spamalot)

Will Brill (Stereophonic)

Roger Bart (Back to the Future: The Musical)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Hell’s Kitchen)

Eden Espinosa (Lempicka)

Corey Stoll (Appropriate)

Sarah Paulson (Appropriate)

Amy Ryan (Doubt: A Parable)

Celia Keenan-Bolger (Mother Play)

Jim Parsons (Mother Play)

Jessica Lange (Mother Play)

William Jackson Harper (Uncle Vanya)

Jeremy Strong (An Enemy of the People)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Patriots)

Amber Iman (Lempicka)

Quincy Tyler Berstine (Doubt: A Parable)

Liev Schreiber (Doubt: A Parable)

Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen)

Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen)

Maleah Joi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen)

Nikki M. James (Suffs)