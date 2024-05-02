Marcia Gay Harden Reacts to 'So Help Me Todd' Cancellation

Marcia Gay Harden is reacting to CBS’ cancellation of her TV show So Help Me Todd.

“We’re all super sad. The whole cast and the crew and the writers and showrunners, everyone is really sad. We’ve had a great run with CBS,” she told Us Weekly. About why it might have happened, she mused, “Paramount is being bought by somebody. We don’t know who and so CBS had numbers to reach and whatever the mystery goes behind it, why they chose our show to go rather than another one, we don’t know.”

She said their show was “one of the few original comedic and dramatic shows on CBS…And it seems like a lot of the programming is syndicated crime shows.”

She added that “CBS loved our show…[it likely] made them sad as well to have to cancel it.”

