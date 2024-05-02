Maya Rudolph & Jake Gyllenhaal to Host Next Episodes of 'SNL,' Vampire Weekend & Sabrina Carpenter to Perform as Musical Guests!

Saturday Night Live is setting up the schedule for their next few episodes!

Maya Rudolph will host the May 11 episode alongside Vampire Weekend as musical guest, while the May 18 episode will by headlined by Jake Gyllenhaal with performances from Sabrina Carpenter.

Keep reading to find out more…

Maya was a cast member for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 and returns to the late-night sketch show for her third time as host!

She previously hosted in 2012 with musical guest Sleigh Bells and in 2021 alongside Jack Harlow.

This will be the fourth appearance on SNL for Vampire Weekend.

Jake will host the Season 49 finale as a third-time host, having done so in 2007 with The Shins as musical guest and in 2022 with Camila Cabello.

This is Sabrina Carpenter‘s SNL debut!

