Met Gala: 19 Celebs Who Still Have Never Attended!

An invitation to the Met Gala is one of the most coveted invites of the year, but some A-list celebrities still have never been to the annual event!

We’re going to assume that most of these stars have decided to not attend, because it’s crazy to think that they wouldn’t be invited.

Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, we still have never seen any of these 19 stars on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Take a look back at the 10 most controversial moments in Met Gala history, including the big scandal from 2022.

Browse through the slideshow to see who has never attended the event…