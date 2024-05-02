Model Brooks Nader & Husband Billy Haire Split, Headed for Divorce (Report)

Brooks Nader and her husband Billy Haire are no longer together.

The 27-year-old model and actress and her advertising executive husband have reportedly split up after five years of marriage and are headed for divorce, according to Page Six.

Brooks and Billy have reportedly been living separately for months, a source reveals, and their split is amicable.

The couple was last spotted together back in February during a beach vacation in Mexico.

They were married in December 2019 in New Orleans, La.

Just recently, Brooks, who has previously appeared on the cover of the coveted Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, was in attendance at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

According to her Instagram, she is now in Kentucky to attend the Kentucky Derby this coming weekend.