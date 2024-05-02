Nick Jonas Joins Forces With Paul Rudd for New Musical Comedy 'Power Ballad'

Nick Jonas is joining forces with Paul Rudd for an exciting new musical movie.

The 31-year-old crooner and 55-year-old Marvel star are set to costar in a comedy called Power Ballad from director John Carney.

The movie has already begun filming and is expected to be a big draw at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. We got some details about what to expect.

Deadline broke the news about Power Ballad. According to the outlet, Paul is going to play a wedding singer in the movie while Nick is a rock star.

The plot will focus on “the song that comes between them.”

While Nick is best known for his music career, he’s also had success in the acting sphere. Of course, he and his brothers starred in the Disney Channel’s Camp Rock movies in the early ’00s. More recently, he’s had success with various roles on screen and Broadway.

Nick made a cameo in wife Priyanka Chopra‘s movie Love Again in 2023. He’s also set to star in the forthcoming movie The Good Half.

Priyanka has previously revealed the surprisingly sensible reason that Nick shared the screen with her.