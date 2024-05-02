Nick Viall Reveals Why He & New Wife Natalie Joy Had to Cancel Their Honeymoon

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy‘s honeymoon unfortunately got cut very short!

The 43-year-old Bachelor Nation alum and the 25-year-old surgical technologist tied the knot last weekend and were set to celebrate their nuptials in Turks and Caicos.

Unfortunately, they didn’t make it outside of the airport after arriving in the islands, and they shared why on the latest episode of his Viall Files podcast.

“We’re on no sleep, kind of back-to-back nights,” he said. “The agent stamps the passport, is about to hand it back, and goes, ‘There’s a page torn here.’”

While Nick initially thought there was a problem with his passport, it was actually Natalie‘s that had an issue.

“I’ve used this passport, I’ve never had an issue,” she shared. “I have no idea what’s wrong.”

The issue? There was a ripped page in her passport, which caused an issue and she wasn’t allowed to leave the airport.

Natalie had burst into tears and Nick started to begin “radiating with anxiety.”

During their planning, they had readied their two-month-old daughter and mother’s passports, as they were also joining them on the trip.

“It felt like a nightmare,” he explained. “I’m like, ‘This is not happening.’”

Fortunately for them, the hotel they booked “graciously” refunded their rooms, and they were still able to find the silver linings in the situation.

“This was the first thing we had to conquer as husband and wife,” Natalie shared.

Nick recalled, “I got so many opportunities to call Natalie my wife. That was great.”

