Paramedics & Police Called for Britney Spears Following Alleged Altercation, Pop Star Denounces 'Fake' Stories on Social Media

According to a new report, both police and paramedics were called for Britney Spears on Wednesday night (May 1) followed an alleged argument with her rumored boyfriend.

The news comes a few hours after the 42-year-old Princess of Pop addressed “fake” stories about her that were being published online. In a since-deleted post on Instagram, she alleged that “bod doubles” were involved.

Read more about the situation…

According to reporting by TMZ, Britney was at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles when the police were called to the hotel.

It was alleged that someone resembling Britney was “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.” However, when the police arrived nothing was amiss.

Shortly after police departed, it was alleged that Britney went up to a hotel room with Paul Soliz, who she is rumored to be dating. The outlet alleged that the pair had “a huge altercation” that “turned physical.”

The outlet reported that guests called paramedics to the scene due to concerns that Britney “was having a mental breakdown.”

Photos obtained by the outlet show a woman resembling Britney outside the hotel clutching a pillow and with a blanket wrapped around her body. She appeared to have been crying at some point.

Britney left the hotel with security after speaking with the paramedics. She was not taken in an ambulance.

Her team does not appear to have directly addressed the report yet. However, Britney addressed rumors about her on social media before this story broke.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake,” Britney wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram, which you can see here.

She continued, writing, “Most of the pics are bod doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ???”

Britney posted the message several hours before TMZ ran their report so it is not clear if these are the pictures that she was referring to.

We’ll update you if we learn more.

The latest news comes following some huge developments involving the pop star.

Last week, she settled her conservatorship dispute with her dad Jamie Spears. More recently, it was reported that Britney and Sam Asghari had finally finalized their divorce.