Paul Walter Hauser Cast in 'Fantastic Four,' Enters MCU in Mystery Role

The cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Fantastic Four is coming together.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn were leading the movie as the quartet of heroes. More recently, Julia Garner joined the project in a major role.

The latest actor to join the cast is Paul Walter Hauser.

Deadline reported that Paul had joined the movie in a mysterious role.

With any luck, we’ll find out more when the movie enters production. It is expected to commence over the summer with goals to arrive in theaters in the summer of 2025.

Paul has been tied to some very big roles recently. He is expected to star in a Chris Farley biopic, which will be Josh Gad‘s directorial debut.

He’s also starring in Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

If you missed it, one of the Fantastic Four stars recently addressed superhero fatigue and if there were any concerns about the movie being poorly received.