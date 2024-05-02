Princess Charlotte Looks All Grown Up in New Birthday Portrait

It’s Princess Charlotte‘s ninth birthday, and her parents just shared a brand new photo of her!

The Prince and Princess of Wales (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) posted a photo of the birthday girl to their social media.

“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! 🎂 Thank you for all of the kind messages today,” they wrote as the caption to the photo. They also indicated the picture was taken by the Princess of Wales herself.

This is the second new photo shared by the family in a matter of weeks. It was just Prince Louis‘ birthday in late April!

