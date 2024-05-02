Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 10:15 pm
By JJ Staff

Rebel Wilson Teases 'Pitch Perfect 4' Possibility, Reveals New Movie Is In the Works

Rebel Wilson wears a red, lacey dress while attending the UK premiere of her movie The Almond and the Seahorse at Vue West End on Tuesday (April 30) in London.

The 44-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Celyn Jones, Meera Syal, Rachel Adedeji and Ruth Madeley at the event.

If you didn’t know, the movie is already out in the US and is currently available to stream on Hulu.

While doing press in the UK this week, Rebel shared a big update on a potential fourth Pitch Perfect movie!

“Hopefully there’s a fourth one in the works,” she told BBC Radio 2. “There is one being developed. I know we’re older now, so I don’t know exactly what the storyline’s going to be.”

“I guess they’ve got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma,” she added.

The cast of Pitch Perfect have remained close over the years and are often seen hanging out together and sharing their many reunions on social media.

“I absolutely loved making those movies,” Rebel shared. “We’re all still friends, all of us girls. They’re just so joyful.”

This new update on the franchise comes a little over six years since Pitch Perfect 3 hit theaters.

Since then, Anna Camp has said they all want to make a fourth movie!

Back in November 2022, a spinoff TV series, Bumper in Berlin premiered on Peacock, centering on Adam DeVine‘s character launching a career in Berlin.

Just a few weeks ago, Rebel hinted at drama over the third movie and revealed her massive pay increase after the first film.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rebel Wilson at the UK premiere of her movie The Almond and the Seahorse…
Photos: Getty
