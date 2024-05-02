Robert Downey Jr. Defends Chris Hemsworth After Marvel Star Critiques His Thor Performance

Robert Downey Jr. is standing by his friend and costar Chris Hemsworth.

The Marvel actors brought Iron Man and Thor, respectively to life in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe for years. Their fate moving forward is less clear.

In a new interview, Chris admitted that it was sometimes frustrating playing Marvel’s god of thunder, saying that his character felt less dimensional than the other heroes.

“Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team,” he reflected. “I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

Robert was not having it.

Keep reading to find out more…

“First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt — lots of implied limitations — but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike,” Robert told Vanity Fair.

He continued praising Chris, saying that he was “in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers.”

“He’s got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire and gentleness,” he said, adding that his performance in Avengers: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was “a formidable hat trick.”

Did you know that Chris didn’t even think that he would be cast as Thor? Find out who else was in the running.