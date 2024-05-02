Rosamund Pike Joins 'Now You See Me 3' Amid Hints New Movie Will Revive Franchise With Future Plans

Rosamund Pike is about to put on a magical display in Now You See Me 3!

On Thursday (May 2), it was announced that the 45-year-old Saltburn actress had joined the long-awaited movie, which follows the 2013 original and the 2016 sequel.

A press release teased big plans for the franchise moving forward, too.

Rosamund‘s role has not yet been revealed. However, it was reported that she would play a “pivotal” part in the new movie.

Now You See Me 3 was confirmed to be in the works back in 2020. However, we didn’t get a serious update on the movie until April 2024. Since then, three other stars have joined the cast alongside six returning stars.

The plot and logline of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, the new movie is said to focus on “introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.” It’s been described as “the launching pad for the future of the franchise.”

Ruben Fleischer took over directing, while Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie are writing the script.

Check out the rest of the casting news!