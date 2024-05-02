Ryan Gosling Reveals the Type of Roles He Isn't Taking Anymore & Why

Ryan Gosling is dominating Hollywood at the moment, but you’ll notice that he’s taking a specific type of role.

From playing Ken in last year’s blockbuster Barbie to his fun and action-packed role in The Fall Guy, the 43-year-old actor is all about fun projects. That’s intentional.

In a recent interview, Ryan explained why he is opting out of accepting darker projects at the moment.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place,” he told WSJ. Magazine.

He continued, explaining that for him it’s about focusing on his life at home.

“This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva [Mendes, his longtime love] and we make them with our family in mind first.”

According to Ryan, he started focusing on lighter roles with La La Land.

“It was sort of like, oh this will be fun for them too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing,” he explained.

Ryan and Eva share two daughters – Esmeralda, 9, and Amanda, 8.

If you missed it, Ryan recently addressed if there were plans for a sequel for one of his fan-favorite movies.