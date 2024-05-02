'SEAL Team' Season 7 Cast Changes - 5 Stars Will Return, 2 Actors Join the Cast & 1 Star Exits

SEAL Team has wrapped filming on the show’s upcoming seventh and final season!

The Paramount+ military drama began production at the end of 2023 and the season wrapped in April after moving production to Colombia.

The series centers on the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Ahead of the series’ upcoming final season, we’re taking a look at all of the cast who will be returning, who is not coming back and who will be new to the cast for the final episodes.

