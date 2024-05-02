Shohei Ohtani & Wife Mamiko Make Red Carpet Debut at Dodgers Charity Event

Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko are now a red carpet official couple!

The 29-year-old baseball player posed for photos with his wife while attending the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday night (May 2) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Shohei surprised his fans back in February when he announced that he had gotten married, but he didn’t reveal the identity of his wife at the time.

Mamiko is a Japanese basketball player who retired in 2023. In recent weeks, she has been spotted supporting Shohei at various Dodgers games.

If you didn’t know, Shohei signed with the Dodgers back in December 2023 and his 10-year deal for $700 million marked the biggest deal in MLB history.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the couple…