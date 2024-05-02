Top Stories
May 02, 2024 at 11:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Shohei Ohtani & Wife Mamiko Make Red Carpet Debut at Dodgers Charity Event

Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko are now a red carpet official couple!

The 29-year-old baseball player posed for photos with his wife while attending the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday night (May 2) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Shohei surprised his fans back in February when he announced that he had gotten married, but he didn’t reveal the identity of his wife at the time.

Mamiko is a Japanese basketball player who retired in 2023. In recent weeks, she has been spotted supporting Shohei at various Dodgers games.

If you didn’t know, Shohei signed with the Dodgers back in December 2023 and his 10-year deal for $700 million marked the biggest deal in MLB history.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the couple…
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 01
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 02
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 03
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 04
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 05
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 06
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 07
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 08
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 09
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 10
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 11
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 12
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 13
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 14
shohei ohtani wife mamiko red carpet debut 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baseball, Mamiko Ohtani, MLB, Shohei Ohtani