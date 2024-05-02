'The Black Phone 2' Cast Revealed - 4 Stars Returning, 1 Star Exits & 1 Stars Says They Would Love to Return

The Black Phone 2 is in the works!

It was previously revealed that the Blumhouse horror film sequel was coming in summer 2025, and it has since been confirmed that director/co-writer Scott Derrickson is back on to pen the sequel alongside C. Robert Cargill.

The two writers will also produce, alongside Blumhouse’s Jason Blum.

In the first movie, Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Keep reading to find out which stars are returning and who’s not coming back…