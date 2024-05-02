'The Fall Guy' Movie Criticized for Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Joke

The new action-comedy movie The Fall Guy is being criticized for a joke involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

As you’re probably aware, Amber and Johnny got married in 2015 and then ended their marriage just over a year later. They ended up in a legal battle for years over several claims from both sides, including domestic violence allegations.

In The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) – goes missing.

The Amber-Johnny joke in the movie is delivered by Hannah Waddingham, who plays producer Gail Meyer.

Gail walks into a messy trailer on set and remarks, “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.”

People on social media who have already seen the movie have called the joke “cheap,” “distasteful,” and “disappointing.”