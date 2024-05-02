Tiffany Haddish Says She Investigates & Calls Trolls, Looks Up Their Credit & Police Reports

Tiffany Haddish hits back when she’s met with hate.

The 44-year-old Girls Trip star opened up to the Los Angeles Times about hateful comments on her page, especially in the last year.

During the conversation, Tiffany said that online bullying got so negative over the last year that she hired a digital forensics analyst amid death threats, who found 75% of these threats were “created by robots in Malaysia and Iran.”

Part of the hate came from a lawsuit filed against her in 2022 that claimed she groomed a fellow comedian, which she denied. The case was later dismissed. However, she continued to experience bullying afterward.

She says she created an account on Instagram under the name “Sarah.”

“I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99.“Sometimes, I get so mad that I’ll get they phone number and I’ll just call them.”

“Oh, I have called people, honey,” she continued. “They be shocked that I called. They’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe you even saw that.’ You did a whole video, b-tch! You made a full, five-minute video! On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I’m a human being.”

She also revealed that she has a fake Twitter account.