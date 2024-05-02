TikTok's Maddy Baloy Dead at 26 After Battling Cancer

Maddy Baloy, a TikToker who had documented her life with terminal cancer, has sadly passed away on Wednesday (May 1). She was only 26 years old.

On Thursday (May 2), her fiancé Louis Risher confirmed to People, “Madison passed away peacefully last night.” He added she was “surrounded with love.”

He continued, “She is so special. I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that’s all I needed.”

She was diagnosed at age 25 with metastatic stage 4 cancer and quickly gained a following on TikTok. She was initially given five years to live.

Our continued thoughts are with Maddy‘s friends, family, fiance, and loved ones at this time. RIP.

We have sadly lost many stars in 2024 already.