May 02, 2024 at 10:07 pm
By JJ Staff

'Titans' Actor Brenton Thwaites Expecting Fifth Child with Partner Chloe Pacey

Brenton Thwaites and his longtime love Chloe Pacey are expanding their family!

The 34-year-old Australian actor took to his Instagram account to share the happy news.

Brenton posted a photo of him and Chloe with his hand placed on her belly. He’s also talking about baby number six already!

“The eye of the storm. Me: have the baby already… Her: PO. open your eyes for once in a photo,” Brenton captioned the photo.

He continued, “#5. Five. One more than 4. F’n hell. So proud of you for being unapologetically you and a great mum/baby-maker! @chloepacey #6 will be a walk in the park. Kidding (unless you’re keen?) … 😉😎💪🏽🍷❤️.”

Brenton is best known for starring in movies like 2014′s The Giver, 2016′s Gods of Egypt, and 2017′s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He also played Dick Grayson / Robin / Nightwing on the HBO Max series Titans.

Photos: Getty
