Tommy Dorfman Quietly Got Married at the End of 2023!

Tommy Dorfman is married!

The 31-year-old Love, Victor actress confirmed that she quietly eloped with girlfriend of three years, Elise Williams, at the end of 2023.

“I married my best friend and didn’t tell anyone except @hunterabrams who came and photographed us towards the end of last year,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We bought our own dresses @doverstreetmarketnewyork where i used to work before acting, and it was perfect. also thank you @liamnhess and @guiducci ♡” she continued.

In an essay for Vogue, she revealed that her wife Elise is a private person, whom she met on Hinge in 2021.

“We got engaged two months into dating,” she wrote. “To our credit, we waited a full 12 months before moving in together, so you can’t say we U-Hauled (though one might argue taking in a Great Dane puppy at our six-month mark was a smidge irresponsible). That’s the thing about falling in love though; your responsibility barometer isn’t always where it should be. Love, for us, required that nauseating combination of naiveté, delusion and fate.”

