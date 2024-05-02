Who Plays the Cops in 'The Fall Guy' End Credits Scene? Everything You Need to Know

The new action-comedy The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is now in theaters!

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Fall Guy?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is an awesome mid-credits scene that you should definitely stick around to watch. No, there’s nothing at the very end of the credits roll though.

Want spoilers? We have you covered! But beware, because this contains spoilers for the movie’s surprise ending.

At the end of the movie, we learn that Hannah Waddingham‘s producer character Gail is the mastermind behind the mystery involving Tom Ryder’s disappearance. After Tom accidentally killed a stuntman, she set up a plot to frame Ryan‘s Colt Seavers for the murder so that she could finish the movie with Tom as the star.

Well, her plan obviously didn’t work out and Colt clears his name while also saving the film.

In the end credits scene, we see Gail and Tom (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) getting out of their crashed helicopter. They are approached by two cops… and they are played by two very important people.

Lee Majors, who played Colt Seavers in the TV show, and Heather Thomas, who played Jody Banks in the TV show, play the cops. They’re not reprising their TV roles though.

Gail gets arrested, but Tom runs away and ends up running right into an explosion, seemingly killing himself.

Jason Momoa then makes a cameo as himself and comes in to save the movie, replacing Tom as the star!

