ABC Summer 2024 TV Premiere Dates Revealed, Including Renewals for Three Popular Game Shows

ABC has announced premiere dates for all of the shows that will be airing on the network in summer 2024.

The schedule reveal includes premiere dates for fan-favorite shows like The Bachelorette, Celebrity Family Feud, and Judge Steve Harvey.

ABC also just announced that renewals have been handed to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck. Millionaire will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host.

Kevin and Frankie Jonas will be back as hosts of the third season of Claim to Fame.

There’s also a brand new game show heading to the network!

Lucky 13 is co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. This high-stakes primetime quiz show will test contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a cunning twist: Just how well do they know what they know … and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know? If they can accurately predict how successfully they’ve answered 13 questions, they could take home a $1 million cash jackpot.

Check out the schedule below!

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

8-9 PM — Jeopardy! Masters (season finale)

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

8-10 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Inside Out

MONDAY, JULY 8

8-10:01 p.m. The Bachelorette (season premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 9

8-9 p.m. — Family Feud: Decades of Laughs (special)

9-10 p.m. — Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

8-9 PM — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (season premiere)

9-10 PM — Claim to Fame (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JULY 11

8-11 PM — The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One (only broadcast on ABC)

TUESDAY, JULY 16

8-9 p.m. — Celebrity Family Feud

9-10 p.m. — Judge Steve Harvey (season two)

THURSDAY, JULY 18

8-9 p.m. — Press Your Luck (season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — Lucky 13 (series premiere)