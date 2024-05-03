Anne Hathaway Asked 'Tonight Show' Audience If They've Read 'Idea of You' Book & The Response Was Super Awkward!

Something awkward happened to Anne Hathaway during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week!

The Oscar-winning actress was on the show to promote her new movie The Idea of You, which is based on a book of the same name.

The Idea of You tells the story of a 40-year-old single mom who starts a romance with the 24-year-old lead singer of a popular boy band.

Anne decided to ask the audience if anyone has read the book… and the audience wasn’t responsive at all.

Jimmy hilariously responded, “No, we don’t read. This is The Tonight Show. You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people to read books. Lame! We do Audible here.”

Watch the moment at the 7:57 mark in the video below.