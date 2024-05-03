Bella Hadid Gets Support From Boyfriend Adan Banuelos During NYC Takeover

Bella Hadid‘s fashionable takeover of New York City is continuing, and this time she was joined by boyfriend Adan Banuelos!

The 27-year-old model has been in the city for the last few days promoting her new Ôrebella fragrance line. While in the city, she’s rocked several very chic looks. That includes a sheer white dress that was perfect for spring.

On Friday (May 3), she wowed in yet another glam look while attending a launch event at The Bowery Hotel.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the occasion, Bella wowed in a yellow dress that featured a bold print. She wore her hair in a chic style and showed off her modelesque poses for photographers outside the event. Adan, a horseback riding star, paired a black cowboy hat with a matching shirt and blue jeans. He finished off his look with an oversized belt buckle.

The couple continued their jam-packed day by grabbing dinner at The Huntress.

If you were unaware, Bella and Adan debuted their relationship officially earlier this year. However, she has hinted that they’ve been linked way longer than we thought.

Bella recently made a big move that brought her closer to Adan, and reports revealed if they were living together.

FYI: Bella is wearing Roberto Cavalli and Maison H. Jewels.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos in the gallery…