'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Premiere Date & Cast Changes Revealed

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Suggesting She Become a Lesbian

The 5 Biggest Box Office Flops of 2023 Revealed (with Disney Taking 4 Spots on the List)

Claire Foy Keeps Close to Boyfriend Charlie Cunningham During Rare Outing in London

May 03, 2024
By JJ Staff

Bella Hadid Pairs Tank Shirt with Leather Pants for Day Out in NYC

Bella Hadid Pairs Tank Shirt with Leather Pants for Day Out in NYC

Bella Hadid is stepping out for the day!

The 27-year-old model flashed a smile for photographers as she made her way out of a building and headed to her waiting ride on Friday afternoon (May 3) in New York City.

For her outing, Bella looked effortless in a white tank shirt paired with black leather pants and black boots.

Bella has been slaying the fashion game these past few days as she’s been busy promoting her Ôrebella fragrance line all over NYC.

A few months ago, it was reported that Bella has moved to Texas in order to be closer to boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

While Bella has kept their relationship primarily out of the spotlight, she recently shared some cute photos of them kissing!
