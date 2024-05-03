Busy Philipps Discovered Her ADHD While Seeking Treatment for Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

Busy Philipps is opening up about being diagnosed with ADHD later in life.

The 44-year-old actress revealed in a new interview with People that she was diagnosed with the disorder five years ago when she was seeking treatment for her now-15-year-old daughter Birdie.

The National Institute of Mental Health says that ADHD is “marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development.”

“It wasn’t until we were sitting there with my daughter’s doctor and he was going through the checklist that my ex-husband and I started looking at each other, and I had all of them. ‘Wait, that’s me. 100% me.’ So I went to my own doctor and sure enough, I very much have ADHD,” Busy told People.

She added, “My personal experience was it wasn’t an external chaos. It was an internal chaos that I was managing constantly, and my brain was working four times as hard as everybody else’s to try to make order and sense of a thing. It was just honestly impossible for me to do.”

