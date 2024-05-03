Charlie Puth Reacts to Taylor Swift Shoutout, Says He's Feeling Inspired to Take a Big Step

Charlie Puth is feeling brave enough to take a big step after getting a shoutout from Taylor Swift.

If you missed it, on her new album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor gave the “See You Again” crooner some love. On the title track, she proclaimed that Charlie “should be a bigger artist.”

In the aftermath of the album release, Charlie subtly responded. On Friday (May 3), he hopped on social media to reveal that the recognition from Taylor had encouraged him to take a big step.

Head inside to see what Charlie Puth had to say…

Charlie took to TikTok to reflect on the “really crazy” last few weeks, seemingly alluding to Taylor‘s shoutout. He also used the opportunity to reveal that he was feeling inspired to drop a heartfelt song called “Hero” that he had been holding onto.

The song will introduce his new album!

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you,” Charlie wrote on the video as his new song played in the background.

He continued, explaining, “This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero’. Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile.”

“But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it,” Charlie said. “So…. I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support…you know who you are.”

Charlie simply captioned the video, “Thank you.”

“Hero” is a heartfelt love song that seems to be about his fiancee Brooke Sansone. The couple was first linked in 2022. They confirmed their engagement the following year.

“But I said, ‘I’ll be here every night and day’ / Oh, I don’t need a hero but if you let me stay / Oh, I can still be here every night and day,” he sings on the track.

Did you see that Brooke got Charlie a very cool (and unexpected) birthday present a few months ago?